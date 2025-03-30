Anfernee Simons News: Struggles shooting while banged up
Simons recorded 16 points (5-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 loss to Portland.
Simons took the court Sunday despite entering the game questionable with a forearm injury, struggling shooting the ball from the field but finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Simons has struggled from the field as of late, finishing with five or less shots made from the field in two of his last three outings.
