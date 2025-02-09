Anfernee Simons News: Team-high 21 points in loss

Simons finished Saturday's 114-98 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (9-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes.

Simons was the only member of the Trail Blazers to score more than 20 points in the loss, though he did struggle to find his rhythm from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old also set the team-high mark in assists. Simons has posted 20 or more points in three consecutive contests, averaging 24.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 2.7 rebounds across 33.3 minutes per contest in that three-game span.