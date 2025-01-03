Anfernee Simons News: Team-high 23 points in loss

Simons registered 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers.

Simons posted a team-high mark in scoring, logging his 15th outing with 20-plus points through 30 regular-season appearances. The 25-year-old delivered a solid performance from beyond the arc Thursday, though he has struggled a bit with efficiency from three-point range in the early part of the season, during which he has averaged 17.7 points while shooting only 33.5 percent from deep. Over his last five outings, SImons has averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 33.2 minutes per contest.