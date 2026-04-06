Anthony Black Injury: Another absence coming
Black (abdomen) is out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Black will be sidelined for a 17th straight contest and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play is Wednesday against Minnesota.
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