Anthony Black Injury: Diagnosed with abdominal strain

The Magic announced Monday that Black underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a left lateral abdominal muscle strain. A timeline for his return will depend on how he responds to treatment.

Black exited the Magic's 119-92 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday with what the team had termed as a low back strain, but upon further evaluation, the third-year guard is dealing with an abdominal injury. A clearer target date for Black's return won't be known until he resumes on-court work. Based on the Magic's latest update, he appears on track to miss at least the team's remaining three contests of the week, and likely additional contests beyond that.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
