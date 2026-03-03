Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Black (quadriceps) is out for Tuesday's game against Washington, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The reported earlier in the day that Black appeared unlikely to go, and he's since been downgraded to out. It appears Tristan da Silva will be in line for another start in Black's place.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
Rotowire Staff
40 days ago
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
NBA
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
Author Image
Mike Barner
54 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
55 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
56 days ago