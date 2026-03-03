Anthony Black Injury: Downgraded to out
Black (quadriceps) is out for Tuesday's game against Washington, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The reported earlier in the day that Black appeared unlikely to go, and he's since been downgraded to out. It appears Tristan da Silva will be in line for another start in Black's place.
