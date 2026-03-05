Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Black (quadriceps) participated in Thursday's morning shootaround, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Black remains questionable to play against the Mavericks on Thursday and is shaping up to be a game-time call. If Black is unable to return to the lineup, the Magic will likely keep leaning on Jevon Carter and Tristan da Silva.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
