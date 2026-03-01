Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Iffy Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 11:36am

Black is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a right quadriceps contusion.

Black was a late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. If the third-year guard is ultimately ruled out, Jett Howard and Jevon Carter would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
