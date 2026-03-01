Anthony Black Injury: Iffy Sunday
Black is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a right quadriceps contusion.
Black was a late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. If the third-year guard is ultimately ruled out, Jett Howard and Jevon Carter would be candidates to see increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 1910 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 2238 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes52 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 753 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 654 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More