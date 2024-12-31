Anthony Black Injury: Misses practice Tuesday
Black (back) did not practice Tuesday, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Black missed his first outing of the season due to back spasms Sunday against the Nets, and his inability to practice Tuesday doesn't bode well for his status against the Pistons on Wednesday. The good news for Orlando is that Jalen Suggs was able to practice Tuesday after being diagnosed with a wrist sprain that he suffered against the Nets.
