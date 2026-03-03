Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 8:01am

Black (quadriceps) is no longer expected to play Tuesday against the Wizards, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic downgraded Black from probable to questionable. However, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley indicated that the guard will almost certainly be held out for a second straight contest. With this news, the team may lean more on Jevon Carter and Tristan da Silva.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
Rotowire Staff
40 days ago
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
NBA
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
Author Image
Mike Barner
54 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
55 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
56 days ago