Anthony Black Injury: Not expected to play
Black (quadriceps) is no longer expected to play Tuesday against the Wizards, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The Magic downgraded Black from probable to questionable. However, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley indicated that the guard will almost certainly be held out for a second straight contest. With this news, the team may lean more on Jevon Carter and Tristan da Silva.
