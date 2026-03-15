Anthony Black Injury: Not playing Monday
Black (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Black is slated to miss a fifth consecutive game while recovering from a left lateral abdominal muscle strain. His next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Thunder, but he can be considered doubtful for that contest given the Magic's lack of an update for the third-year pro.
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