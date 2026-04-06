Anthony Black Injury: Probable for Monday
Black (abdomen) is probable for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Black continues to trend in the right direction. He was initially ruled out for this contest, but has since been upgraded from questionable to probable. Although he's on track to return, he could face limitations in his first game back.
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