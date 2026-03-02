Anthony Black Injury: Probable for Tuesday
Black is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with a right quad contusion.
Despite being unable to practice Monday, Black is likely to suit up Tuesday after missing Sunday's loss to Detroit. Black has averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 33.2 minutes per tilt in his last five games. Tristan da Silva looks like the most likely choice to move to the bench.
