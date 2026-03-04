Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:47pm

Black (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Black remains day-to-day after missing the past two games. He was originally slated to play Tuesday, only for the Magic to change their tune before tipoff. Jevon Carter and Tristan da Silva are likely to see more minutes if Black is unable to give it a go.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
Rotowire Staff
41 days ago
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
NBA
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
Author Image
Mike Barner
55 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
56 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
57 days ago