Anthony Black Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Black (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Black remains day-to-day after missing the past two games. He was originally slated to play Tuesday, only for the Magic to change their tune before tipoff. Jevon Carter and Tristan da Silva are likely to see more minutes if Black is unable to give it a go.
