Anthony Black Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Black (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Black was forced to leave early in the first quarter of Saturday's 119-92 win over the Timberwolves due to a lower-back strain, and the injury puts him in jeopardy of missing the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back set Sunday. Tristan da Silva would be the top candidate to enter Orlando's starting lineup if Black is unable to play.
