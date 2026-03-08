Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Black (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Black was forced to leave early in the first quarter of Saturday's 119-92 win over the Timberwolves due to a lower-back strain, and the injury puts him in jeopardy of missing the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back set Sunday. Tristan da Silva would be the top candidate to enter Orlando's starting lineup if Black is unable to play.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
