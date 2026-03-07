Anthony Black Injury: Questionable to return Saturday
Black is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a lower-back strain.
Black went to the locker room early in the first quarter and is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. Tristan da Silva, Jevon Carter and Jett Howard will take on larger roles for as long as Black is sidelined.
