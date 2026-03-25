Anthony Black Injury: Remaining sidelined
Black is out for Thursday's game against Sacramento due to an abdominal strain.
Black remains without a clear timetable for a return to the floor. His next chance to play comes Sunday, when the Magic take on the Raptors in Toronto.
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