Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Remaining sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Black is out for Thursday's game against Sacramento due to an abdominal strain.

Black remains without a clear timetable for a return to the floor. His next chance to play comes Sunday, when the Magic take on the Raptors in Toronto.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
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