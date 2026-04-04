Anthony Black Injury: Remains out Sunday
Black (abdomen) is listed as out for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Black has been on the shelf for nearly a month, and at this point, it's unknown how much longer he will remain off the floor. Statistically speaking, the 22-year-old is having a career-best season, averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 steals across 30.7 minutes in 60 appearances. However, Black may not be as productive if cleared to return, considering it will likely take him some time to ramp up. Franz Wagner's availability should also cause Black to see fewer minutes.
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