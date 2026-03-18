Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 1:38pm

Black (abdomen) is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

This will be the seventh straight game on the shelf for Black. The Magic have yet to provide a timetable, as the team wants to see how he responds to treatment. Black's next chance to play is Saturday against the Lakers.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago