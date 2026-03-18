Anthony Black Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Black (abdomen) is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
This will be the seventh straight game on the shelf for Black. The Magic have yet to provide a timetable, as the team wants to see how he responds to treatment. Black's next chance to play is Saturday against the Lakers.
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