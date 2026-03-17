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Anthony Black Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:19am

Black (abdomen) is out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Black will be sidelined for a sixth straight game, and there's been no indication that he's close to a return, with the Magic announcing last week that his return timeline will depend on how he responds to treatment. For now, he can be considered doubtful for Thursday's game against Charlotte.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
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