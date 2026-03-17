Anthony Black Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Black (abdomen) is out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Black will be sidelined for a sixth straight game, and there's been no indication that he's close to a return, with the Magic announcing last week that his return timeline will depend on how he responds to treatment. For now, he can be considered doubtful for Thursday's game against Charlotte.
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