Anthony Black Injury: Sitting again Tuesday
Black (abdomen) is out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
Black will miss yet another matchup while tending to an abdominal strain. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Thursday against the Kings, though he doesn't appear to be all that close to a return.
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