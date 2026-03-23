Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Sitting again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Black (abdomen) is out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

Black will miss yet another matchup while tending to an abdominal strain. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Thursday against the Kings, though he doesn't appear to be all that close to a return.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
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