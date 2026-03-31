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Anthony Black Injury: Trending in right direction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Black (abdomen) was spotted going through individual work after Tuesday's shootaround, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Black will miss his 13th straight game Tuesday, but this update suggests that he's trending in the right direction. For now, he can be considered questionable at best for Wednesday against Atlanta.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
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