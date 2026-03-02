Anthony Black Injury: Unable to practice Monday
Black (quadriceps) was unable to practice Monday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Black was on the floor after practice, taking some free throws, but he didn't go through any contact. Black, who was unable to play Sunday against the Pistons, sounds highly questionable for Tuesday's game against Washington.
