Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Unable to practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:48am

Black (quadriceps) was unable to practice Monday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Black was on the floor after practice, taking some free throws, but he didn't go through any contact. Black, who was unable to play Sunday against the Pistons, sounds highly questionable for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
