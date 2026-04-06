Anthony Black Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Black (abdomen) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.
It's a significant upgrade for Black, who now has a real chance to end a 16-game absence with a left abdominal strain Monday. Although the third-year guard would be in line for a minutes restriction if he plays versus Detroit, there would still be more of a crunch for playing time among Jamal Cain, Tristan da Silva and Jevon Carter.
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