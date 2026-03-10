Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Without timetable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Magic announced that Black underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed a left lateral abdominal muscle strain, and his return will depend on how he responds to treatment.

Black was unable to play Sunday against the Bucks and it sounds like he's going to miss additional games. With Black sidelined, Tristan da Silva is likely to be the primary beneficiary with Jevon Carter getting extra reps as well.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
Author Image
Adam King
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
19 days ago