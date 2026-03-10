Anthony Black Injury: Without timetable to return
The Magic announced that Black underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed a left lateral abdominal muscle strain, and his return will depend on how he responds to treatment.
Black was unable to play Sunday against the Bucks and it sounds like he's going to miss additional games. With Black sidelined, Tristan da Silva is likely to be the primary beneficiary with Jevon Carter getting extra reps as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game CountYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 82 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 55 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 55 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 1919 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More