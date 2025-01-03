Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Black Injury: Won't play against Toronto

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 3:10pm

Black (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Black will miss a third straight game due to a back injury, and his next opportunity to play will be against the Jazz on Sunday. Gary Harris, Jett Howard, Trevelin Queen and Caleb Houstan will continue to see extended playing time off the bench for as long as Black is sidelined.

