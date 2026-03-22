Anthony Black Injury: Won't play Monday
Black (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Monday will be the ninth straight game that Black will miss while he recovers from an abdominal strain. His next chance to play is Tuesday against Cleveland, but the 2023 first-rounder does not have a timetable for a return, so he can be considered doubtful for that contest.
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