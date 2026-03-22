Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Black (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Monday will be the ninth straight game that Black will miss while he recovers from an abdominal strain. His next chance to play is Tuesday against Cleveland, but the 2023 first-rounder does not have a timetable for a return, so he can be considered doubtful for that contest.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
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