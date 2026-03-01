Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Black (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Black was a late addition to the injury report due to a right quadriceps contusion and won't suit up Sunday. With the third-year guard sidelined, Tristan da Silva, Jevon Carter and Jett Howard are candidates to see increased playing time. Black's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Wizards.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
Rotowire Staff
38 days ago
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
NBA
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
Author Image
Mike Barner
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
53 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
54 days ago