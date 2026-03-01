Anthony Black Injury: Won't play Sunday
Black (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Black was a late addition to the injury report due to a right quadriceps contusion and won't suit up Sunday. With the third-year guard sidelined, Tristan da Silva, Jevon Carter and Jett Howard are candidates to see increased playing time. Black's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Wizards.
