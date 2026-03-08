Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 3:57pm

Black (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee.

With Black out, Tristan da Silva will likely return to the starting lineup, and there will be more minutes available for Jett Howard. For now, Black should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Cavs, which will be the first of a back-to-back set.

