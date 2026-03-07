Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black Injury: Won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 1:30pm

Black (back) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves. He'll finish with zero points (0-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over two minutes.

Black will miss the rest of Saturday's game after straining his lower back early in the fourth quarter, and the injury puts him in jeopardy of missing the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back set against the Bucks on Sunday. Tristan da Silva started in place of Black for the second half of Saturday's contest.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
