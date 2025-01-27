Anthony Black News: Back in starting five Monday

Black will start in Monday's matchup against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Jalen Suggs sidelined due to a left quad contusion, Black will step back into the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has started in five outings this season, during which he has averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 28.4 minutes per contest.