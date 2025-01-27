Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Black News: Back in starting five Monday

Published on January 27, 2025

Black will start in Monday's matchup against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Jalen Suggs sidelined due to a left quad contusion, Black will step back into the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has started in five outings this season, during which he has averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 28.4 minutes per contest.

