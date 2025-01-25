Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Black News: Back to bench Saturday

Published on January 25, 2025

Black is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic will feature their full-strength lineup for the first time since Oct. 30, and just for the sixth time this season, as Jalen Suggs (back) will be back in the backcourt. Black should see decent minutes off the bench, though. He's averaging 25.7 minutes per game in seven outings off the bench in January.

