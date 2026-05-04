Anthony Black News: Caps off breakout year Sunday
Black chipped in 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and five steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to Detroit in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Black tallied a game-high five steals Sunday, punctuating a breakout 2025-26 campaign. A late-season abdominal strain left him with a reduced workload for much of the postseason, but the third-year guard still averaged a career-high 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes per tilt over 64 regular-season games.
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