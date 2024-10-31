Anthony Black News: Dishes out career-high six assists

Black contributed four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 102-99 loss to Chicago.

Black has been the Magic's primary backup point guard to Jalen Suggs to begin the season. Across Black's first five appearances in 2024-25, he is averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25.6 minutes.