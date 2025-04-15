Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Efficient outing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Black finished Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game win over the Hawks with 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes.

Black ended the regular-season strong with back-to-back 20-point outings, and that momentum carried into Tuesday's contest when he connected on all but one of his shots while finishing with a game-high plus-34 point differential. Even though he didn't start, Black ended up playing more minutes than starter Cory Joseph (18) and fellow reserve Cole Anthony (20). With the win, the Magic will enter the postseason as the seventh seed in the East and face the defending-champion Celtics in the first round.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
