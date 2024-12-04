Anthony Black News: Game-high seven assists off bench

Black finished Wednesday's 106-102 win over the 76ers with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes.

It was Black's first time in double scoring figures since a Nov. 25 win over Charlotte, and his seven assists were his most since a Nov. 20 loss to the Clippers. The former first-rounder remains fairly raw offensively, so his production can be erratic, but he's clearly starting to pull away from Cole Anthony as head coach Jamahl Mosley's preferred backup point guard. Over his last 10 contests, Black is averaging 8.6 points, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per game. He should continue to orchestrate Orlando's second unit on offense and play disruptive defense off the bench going forward.