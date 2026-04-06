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Anthony Black News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Black (abdomen) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Black will return from a 16-game absence due to an abdominal strain. It wouldn't be surprising to see him operate on a minutes restriction Monday, though the third-year guard's return could mean fewer minutes for Jevon Carter and Jamal Cain.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
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