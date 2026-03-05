Anthony Black News: Good to go Thursday
Black (quadriceps) will play Thursday against the Mavericks.
Black was spotted taking part in shootaround earlier in the day, and he evidently feels healthy enough to give it a go. He'll make his return to the court after missing two games with a bruised right quad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 1914 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 2242 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes56 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 757 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 658 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More