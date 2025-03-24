Anthony Black News: Impresses off bench in win

Black amassed 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over the Lakers.

Black led the second unit in scoring during an extremely efficient outing Monday. The 21-year-old struggled over his first seven appearances in March, during which he had averaged only 6.6 points while shooting 35.9 percent from the field. However, Black has scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances, averaging 13.5 points while shooting 64.5 percent from the field. The second-year combo guard has also recorded six assists in back-to-back games.