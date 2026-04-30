Anthony Black News: Increased role Wednesday
Black totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Pistons in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Black saw an uptick in both playing time and production, basically playing as the fifth starter, after Franz Wagner was earlier ruled out with a calf injury. While it has been a relatively quiet series for Black, his efforts in the loss were much-improved. In his five appearances, Black has averaged just 8.2 points, 2.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers. Should Wagner be forced to miss additional time, expect to see Black playing upwards of 32 minutes moving forward.
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