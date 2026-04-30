Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Increased role Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Black totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Pistons in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Black saw an uptick in both playing time and production, basically playing as the fifth starter, after Franz Wagner was earlier ruled out with a calf injury. While it has been a relatively quiet series for Black, his efforts in the loss were much-improved. In his five appearances, Black has averaged just 8.2 points, 2.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers. Should Wagner be forced to miss additional time, expect to see Black playing upwards of 32 minutes moving forward.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
20 days ago