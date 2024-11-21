Anthony Black News: Logs team-high 17 points from bench

Black ended Wednesday's 104-93 loss to the Clippers with 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight assists and one block in 29 minutes.

Black is getting increased court time and production due to a few factors. Cole Anthony is his only real competition for backup minutes, and the sluggish play from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has forced the team to provide more spark from the second unit. Black's upward trend could result in a major lineup change for the Magic if Caldwell-Pope is unable recover from his production tailspin.