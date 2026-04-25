Anthony Black News: Makes impact on defense in Game 3
Black contributed eight points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), one rebound, one assist, three blocks and three steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-105 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
It's the first time in Black's career that he's recorded at least three blocks and three steals in the same game. The third-year guard has been making his mark on defense so far in the series, averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 boards, 2.3 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 24.0 minutes with the second unit.
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