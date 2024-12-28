Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Black News: Nears double figures in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Black closed Friday's 108-85 loss to the Knicks with nine points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Black got the starting nod over Trevelin Queen in Friday's contest, making his third start of the season and ending one point short of the double-digit mark. In his three starts this season, Black has averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
