Anthony Black News: Notches 11 points in loss

Black produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and four rebounds across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Black led Orlando's second unit in minutes played and was the only player to hit double-digit points. The Magic are running a very tight rotation at every position other than point guard, as Black is basically in a timeshare with veteran Cory Joseph.