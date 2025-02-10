Anthony Black News: Plays 34 minutes against Atlanta

Black tallied six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 112-106 loss to the Hawks.

Black didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet Monday, but it was noticeable that he saw the floor far more than starting point guard Cole Anthony (15). Black was in the starting lineup in six of the Magic's 10 games prior to Monday's contest, and he could be in line for extended playing time (starting or off the bench) against the Hornets on Wednesday, especially if Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) is not able to play.