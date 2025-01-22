Anthony Black News: Plays well as starter

Black chipped in 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 109-93 loss to the Raptors.

Black was impressive in his fill-in start for Orlando with Cole Anthony sidelined by an illness. The second-year guard now has four starts to his name this season with averages of 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.