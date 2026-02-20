Anthony Black News: Pops for 20 in Thursday's win
Black recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 victory over the Kings.
It's the third time in the last four games that Black has scored at least 20 points. The No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft remains on course for a breakout campaign and should stick in the starting lineup as long as Franz Wagner (ankle) remains sidelined. Black has scored in double digits in 11 straight games, averaging 18.2 points, 3.9 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.2 threes, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over that span.
