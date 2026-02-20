Anthony Black headshot

Anthony Black News: Pops for 20 in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:33am

Black recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 victory over the Kings.

It's the third time in the last four games that Black has scored at least 20 points. The No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft remains on course for a breakout campaign and should stick in the starting lineup as long as Franz Wagner (ankle) remains sidelined. Black has scored in double digits in 11 straight games, averaging 18.2 points, 3.9 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.2 threes, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over that span.

Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Black See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, January 22
Rotowire Staff
29 days ago
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
NBA
6 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets Benefiting From NBA Injuries & Lineup Changes
Author Image
Mike Barner
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
44 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Sleeper, Pick6 and PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 6
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
45 days ago