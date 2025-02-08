Anthony Black News: Pops for 20 points in win

Black notched 20 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-111 victory over San Antonio.

Black tallied at least 20 points for just the third time this season, delivering arguably his best performance in almost two months. With Jalen Suggs sidelined due to a quadriceps injury, both Black and Cole Anthony have been able to churn out encouraging numbers. Despite still coming off the bench, Black should continue to do a lot of the ball handling, especially when running the second unit.