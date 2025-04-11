Anthony Black News: Productive in increased role
Black supplied 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 129-115 win over Indiana.
Black scored at least 20 points for just the sixth time this season, turning in one of his better all-around performances. The Magic were without their regular starters, affording Black an opportunity to play at least 30 minutes for the second straight game. Despite the season-ending injury to Jalen Suggs, Black has been somewhat of a letdown, even in an increased role. Over his past 26 games, Black is averaging just 9.7 points and 1.2 steals in 22.3 minutes per game.
