Black totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-97 win over the Heat.

Black actually played the second-most minutes behind Paolo Banchero for Orlando in Wednesday's win as the Magic started to pull away from the Heat in the second half. Black had a relatively quiet rookie season but should continue to operate as one of the team's primary bench options in the backcourt.